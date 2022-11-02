Kozhikode: Football fans in Nainamvalappu in Kerala's Kozhikode district are mourning its oldest player, a man who was known by the position he played. P P Kunhikoya, a resident of Nainamvalappu passed away at the age of 85 on Tuesday.

He was popularly known as "Left-Out Kunhu". Left-Out in modern terms is similar to the left-wing. Kunhu competed in almost all major tournaments in the 1950s and 60s. He was a famous player among club circles and his performance in the Mumbai Rovers Cup tournament was always remembered among football lovers.

Surprisingly, Subair, the president of the Nainamvalappu Football Fans Association (NFFA) got a message on his phone from the Argentinos Juniors Club vice president Javier Pedrazzoli. The message read, "Dear Subair, I'm genuinely saddened to hear about the demise of our Left-Out Kunhu. I offer my special condolence to him."