Thiruvananthapuram: Tourists and locals at one of Kerala's top tourism destinations, Kovalam, are worried about a mysterious disease spreading among the stray dog population in the area. More than 20 dogs were found dead in Kovalam in the last two weeks and the reasons are yet to be known.

Dogs show several symptoms, like shivering and difficulty in breathing, before death. More weak dogs have been found in the area and are suspected to be infected. Dogs usually die within two days of symptoms setting in.

The Animal Husbandry authorities suspect a virus infection that spreads through the air as a reason for these unnatural deaths. As per the preliminary understanding, the disease could be Canine Distemper caused by a virus. So far, no evidence of animal to human transmission of the Canine Distemper virus has been recorded.

In dogs, this disease can be prevented using an expensive preventive vaccine. However, the stray dog population is out of such vaccination plans and the disease can spread fast among them. Canine Distemper virus infections are common in wild animals like foxes and wolves.

There are more than 200 stray dogs in Kovalam alone and the people are worried about the risk the disease poses. The traders and tourists, who visit Kovalam used to feed these animals, and are worried about the stray dogs passing on this infection to their pets.

