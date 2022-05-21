Malappuram: The Perinthalmanna police have taken eight people into custody in connection with the mysterious death of a Non-Resident Indian, Abdul Jaleel, who had come to Nedumbassery Airport from Jeddah. The victim was a native of Attappadi in Palakkad, who had landed at Nedumbassery Airport on May 15 and had gone missing.

His family then filed a complaint to the police. A video from a CCTV showed Abdul Jaleel being taken to a hospital in a white car by Yahia, suspected to be the prime accused. Abdul Jaleel died in the hospital later. Police said Abdul Jaleel was brutally assaulted and was then dumped in the hospital.

Police are investigating the matter and they strongly suspect that a gold smuggling gang could be behind the murder. The police said that Abdul Jaleel had asked his family not to come to the airport when he arrived and informed the family that he would come to Perinthalmanna with a friend. However, he did not reach home, and later the family was told that he was caught by the customs officials. But when the locals enquired, it was found to be false information.

According to the police, Abdul Jaleel had called his wife Jameela from unknown numbers but did not reveal his location. Then she got a call from Abdul Jaleel's number and the person who called her told her said that Jaleel was found abandoned in an open land at Aakkaparamba and he was taken to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna. Police said that Abdul Jaleel had injuries to his head, kidney, and heart. He later died in the hospital.

