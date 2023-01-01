Kozhikode: A Muslim girl from Kerala's Kozhikode gifted 101 portraits of Lord Krishna to Guruvayur temple on Sunday. Jasna Salim, who belongs to the Muslim community from Thamarassery in the Kozhikode district, handed over the portraits of Lord Krishna to chief priest Chennas Dinesan Namboothiripad of the temple. The collection of portraits ranges from small framed pictures to large-sized photos. She first consecrated the large-sized portrait of Lord Krishna and the rest of the 100 paintings were lined up on the east side of Guruvayur temple. It took her four months to paint all the pictures.

Also read: Art Gallery: Painting scrolls hail the valour of unsung heroes of freedom struggle

Devaswom Chairman Dr VK Vijayan Brahmachari Sumedhamrita Chaitanya, head of Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Koyilandy and businessman Gokulam Gopalan witnessed the event. Jasna's father Abdul Majeed and her brother were also present on the occasion. Jasna was born in a Muslim family in Thamarassery and started painting Lord Krishna out of curiosity.

Her husband Salim had shown a picture of Lord Krishna to Jasna. Gradually Jasna became attracted to Lord Krishna. Later, she drew a picture of Lord Krishna, that she saw in a newspaper. Initially, Jasna faced many objections from her family, but she continued to draw paintings and today Jasna draws pictures for many people and now it has become her livelihood.