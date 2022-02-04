Thiruvananthapuram: Lokayuktha directs the Kerala government to produce all related documents on Monday in the case of misappropriation of funds from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. Lokayuktha adjourned the hearing of the case to February 11, this month.

It is alleged that the money was diverted from the relief fund to help the families of late NCP leader Uzhavoor Vijayan, late Chengannur former MLA A. Ramachandran, and Praveen, a police officer, who was killed in an accident while escorting the CPM state secretary's vehicle. Former Kerala University official R.S. Sivakumar approached the Lokayukta.

However, the government claims that the money was allocated as per the cabinet decision and the Chief Minister alone cannot sanction more than Rs 3 lakh from the financial assistance scheme.

Criteria must be met when allocating money from the Disaster Relief Fund and financial situation should be considered when giving money to a family, said Justice Cyriac Joseph. Justice observed that the money could be paid using the power of the Chief Minister even if there was no Cabinet decision, but it should be for those who are eligible.

A decision has already been taken on whether the petition falls under the jurisdiction of the Lokayukta. Therefore, Justice Haroon al-Rashid pointed out that the matter should not be considered now. The court directed the Director General of Prosecutions to appear before it on Friday to clarify the jurisdiction of the Chief minister.