Malappuram: A man named Anees Rahman from Malappuram, who has no Paytm account, has lost Rs.20,000 from his bank account through Paytm withdrawal. He is a native of Wandoor in Vaniyambalam and has lodged a complaint to the Cyber police regarding this matter.

According to the complainant, he had approached the bank when he found the money missing from his account. The bank officials then checked the transactions and told Anees that money has been withdrawn through Paytm on three occasions. Anees said that he had no Paytm account and that money could be drawn from an unlinked account.

Bank authorities said that they were receiving such complaint for the first time. Usually, UPI payment-related issues are enquired by the IT wing of the bank and are solved. If any money is lost due to technical issues, it would be returned to the account within a week.

However, Anees's case seems to be the handiwork of some cybercriminals and that's why a police complaint is filed.