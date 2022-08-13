In Kerala, drunk man steals car with woman and child inside
Ernakulam: In a bizarre incident, a drunk man fled with a car when a woman and child were inside and tried to drive away in Kerala's Ernakulam district.
Sources said the woman's husband was buying food from a restaurant when the incident took place. The woman shouted for help, but the man refused to stop the car. He first hit a pedestrian, then a shop, and finally came to a grinding halt after hitting a transformer. Both the woman and child sustained injuries in the collision.
Police arrested Ashli (54), who is named in the 'goonda' list of Chottanikkara police station. Police have registered a case against the accused.