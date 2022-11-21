Kochi: A 34-year-old man has been taken into custody by the Kerala police for allegedly blocking the convoy of Kerala High Court Chief Justice S Mani Kumar. The incident happened late on Sunday night, police said, adding they have taken into custody Idukki district native Tijo. Apart from blocking the convoy in a drunken state, he also entered into a brawl with the gunman of the Chief Justice, police said.

"We registered a case under various provisions, including Section 308 of the IPC. The incident happened at around 10:50 pm on Sunday night on one of the Goshree bridges in Kochi," police said. Section 308 of the Indian Penal Code deals with attempts to commit culpable homicide. Police said the accused was taken into custody from the Vytilla area on Sunday night. The Chief Justice was on his way from the airport to his official residence in the city. The arrest was yet to be recorded.