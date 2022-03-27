Idduki (Kerala): A man was shot dead in Kerala's Idduki while the other one was severely injured on Saturday. The deceased was identified as Sanal Sabu, a bus employee from Keerithode while his friend Pradeep from Moolamattom was admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha with serious injuries. According to locals, the accused, Philip Martin, a native of Moolamattom, was travelling in a car and he hit the bike that the victim and his friend were riding. After which an altercation broke out and Martin, shot at the two, Sabu died on the spot while Pradeep was severely injured. Later, the police arrested Martin and recovered the gun from him.

Before killing Sabu, Martin had an altercation at a local eatery where also he fired shots in the air. The incident took place on Saturday at 10 pm in front of Moolamattom High School. According to locals, an altercation broke out in a Food Cart at Ashok Junction. During the dispute, Martin took the gun from his car and started firing at the people, who were at the eatery. But no one was injured there. After that Martin escaped from the scene in his car and moved towards Thodupuzha where he shot down Sabu.

