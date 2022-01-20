Ernakulam: The Kerala High Court has asked police to investigate a bizarre incident where the visuals of a man shaving from his bathroom got streamed live during a virtual High Court hearing. The incident had happened on Tuesday when High Court Justice V.G. Arun's bench was holding an online sitting.

This man was shown watching the court proceedings, possibly unmindful of his video being switched on while shaving inside his bathroom. This video was then widely circulated on social media.

Last November, the court had come down heavily on a person after he appeared topless during an online court proceeding. The court had observed that one should understand that it is not a circus or theatre that is going on in the High Court.