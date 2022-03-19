Idukki (Kerala): The Kerala police on Saturday arrested a 79-year-old man for allegedly setting his son, daughter-in-law and two grandchildren on fire in Kerala's Idukki district following a family dispute, police said. The accused has been identified as Hamid while the deceased have been identified as Faisal, his wife Sheeba and their children Mehra (16) and Asna (13).

The incident took place in the wee hours of the Saturday in Thodupuzha and Hamid was arrested. According to the police, Hamid set the four on fire when they were sleeping in their house. Hamid had planned the murder and has kept petrol at home. The water in the tank of the house was also drained to prevent the fire from being extinguished.

After the murder, Hamid went to a nearby relative's house from where he was nabbed. According to police, Hamid had given 50 cents of land in Thodupuzha to his son Faisal after which he went and settled in Maniyankudi. In 2018, he returned to Thodupuzha and demanded the return of the land given to his son. But, Faisal was reluctant to return the land due to which the issue started. Faisal was running a grocery store in the area and was living with his family for the past several years.

