Thiruvananthapuram: A 40-year-old man, who was taken into custody by the police near here for allegedly harassing a woman, died in custody on Monday, prompting the local people to allege that he was tortured and killed at Thiruvallam police station.

The opposition Congress has sought a comprehensive probe into the incident.

According to police, accused Suresh Kumar complained of chest pain in the morning and he was shifted to a nearby hospital. He was reportedly rushed to a Medical College Hospital after doctors at the nearby hospital told the police that his condition was very serious. He died on the way to the referral hospital.

Kumar, a resident of Nelliyode, Judgikunnu near here, and four others were taken into custody on Sunday evening by Thiruvallam police under Thiruvananthapuram city police limit on the basis of a harassment complaint filed by a woman. After the accused were taken to the station, several locals arrived there alleging that Kumar was subjected to torture in the custody. They also demanded registration of an FIR against the erring police officers.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, and KPCC chief K Sudhakaran alleged there was a "mystery" behind the death of Kumar.

"The government should order a comprehensive probe into the death of the man in police custody in Thiruvallam. According to the police, the man died due to chest pain while in custody. But relatives and eyewitnesses say he was subjected to brutal torture in custody," Satheesan said in a statement. He said the allegation of the relatives that Kumar died as a result of custodial torture should be taken at face value.

Satheesan alleged that the police force, which is responsible for protecting the lives and property of the people, is not fulfilling their responsibilities and custodial deaths and police atrocities are rampant in the state under the Left government. He also urged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to quit the home portfolio.

Sudhakaran claimed that the police version that Kumar died of chest pain was not credible. He said the post-mortem should be conducted in the presence of a magistrate and also demanded a judicial inquiry into the incident.

