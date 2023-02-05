Kasaragod (Kerala): A man bit off the right ear of a sub-inspector while he was being taken in the police vehicle after being held in a road rage incident in Kerala's Kasaragod, police said on Saturday. Vishnu Prasad, the SI of the Town Police Station in Kasaragod, suffered injuries in the unexpected attack and sought immediate medical treatment on Thursday night.

Steny Rodriguez, the accused, was involved in a scuffle after his bike accident following which the patrolling police personnel took him into custody from the spot. The SI was sitting in the front seat of the vehicle when he was being taken to the police station. In a fit of rage, Rodriguez, sitting just behind the front seat, suddenly bit off Prasad's right ear and left his bloodied ear.

After rushing to a nearby hospital, the SI was shifted to a private hospital later. The arrest of the accused was recorded, police added. While in a similar but brave act of self-defence, a woman cut off the lips of a youth who allegedly tried to rape her on Saturday UP's Meerut. The woman bit his lips off in an attempt to save herself from the perpetrator. A case was registered in the Daurala police station here and the youth was immediately taken into custody.