New Delhi : Malayalam filmmaker Joseph Manu James is no more. Thirty one year old Joseph had passed away on Friday while undergoing treatment for hepatitis at a private hospital in Aluva. The last rites were held on Sunday at Kuravilangad of Kerala's Kottayam district.

His demise just a few days before the release of his debut film 'Nancy Rani'. Aju Varghese, who worked with Manu James in 'Nancy Rani', paid his heartfelt condolences after learning about his untimely demise. "Gone too soon brother. Prayers," Varghese wrote.

Ahaana Krishna, who starred in Manu James' first film, too reacted to the news. "Rest in peace Manu! This shouldn't have happened to you," she wrote on Instagram Story. Manu debuted in the entertainment industry as a child actor. He worked as a child actor in the 2004 film 'I am Curious' directed by Sabu James. Manu James has also worked as an assistant director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi film industries. His funeral was held on Sunday.

He had recently completed shooting for his first directorial venture 'Nancy Rani' and post-production work is still in progress. The movie features Ahaana Krishna, Sunny Wayne, Aju Varghese, and Arjun Ashokan, among others."Gone too soon brother," actor Aju Varghese posted on his Instagram handle.

Starting off as a child actor in 2004 in 'I am curious', Manu Joseph went on to become an assistant director in Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi movies. The Malayalam film fraternity has expressed shock and dismay over the demise of the young filmmaker. Joseph Manu James is survived by his wife Naina, and siblings. (ANI)

