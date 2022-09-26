Kochi: The Kochi city police arrested actor Sreenath Bhasi for using abusive words against a woman anchor during an interview. A case was registered last week against Bhasi based on the journalist's complaint that the actor used abusive words when she was interviewing him at a hotel last week during the Promotion Programme of his Movie 'Chattambi'.

The actor was summoned by police to Maradu station in Kochi city on the basis of a complaint filed by a journalist of an online media. "He is in our custody. His statement is being recorded," a police officer said.

The case has been filed against the actor under the bailable sections of the Indian Penal Code including insulting womanhood, speaking in a sexual manner, and uttering obscenities in a public place.