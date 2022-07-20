Thiruvananthapuram: After days-long political tussle between the ruling and opposition fronts, CPI(M) legislator M M Mani on Wednesday withdrew his controversial remarks against a woman UDF MLA in the state Assembly, saying he would not have said so.

The Marxist veteran, who had been defiant in the face of stiff protests from the Congress-led UDF opposition, was forced to withdraw his remarks following a ruling made by Speaker M B Rajesh denouncing his statement that it reflected a "wrong ideology".

Even though unparliamentary words were not used by the members in the House, certain remarks might be "inappropriate" and "unacceptable", the Speaker said.

Mani's statement was not compatible with progressive values, he said and urged the members to be vigilant to uphold the dignity and noble values of the House in word, deed and conduct.

Rajesh said the procedure of the House is to directly remove the apparent unparliamentary remarks by the Chair while in other cases members should voluntarily withdraw any such comments. "I expect that M M Mani will withdraw his inappropriate statement based on the observations by the Chair," the Speaker added.

Soon after this, Mani read out a brief reply announcing the withdrawal of his remarks. The former minister said he did not intend to insult anyone and has already made it clear what he had tried to convey through his remarks. "... I withdraw this remark," he told the House.

He also said though he had tried to prove his intention soon after making the jibe in the House, it was not heard properly due to the opposition uproar. Mani, while participating in the House discussions on fund requests by the police last week, made the controversial remarks against Rema, an MLA and wife of slain Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) founder T P Chandrasekharan.

The statement invited the ire of the opposition which triggered protests by the Congress-UDF across the state, demanding him to withdraw it and apologise. Though the UDF demanded him to withdraw his "cruel and insulting" utterance and apologise, Mani stood unfazed and said he did not have any regret over what he said.

A CPI(M) rebel, Chandrasekharan was hacked to death in May 2012 after he floated a parallel Left outfit called the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) in his home turf Onchiayam in north Kerala. (PTI)