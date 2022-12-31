Pathanamthitta (Kerala): The Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala here was re-opened on Friday for 'Makaravilakku'. The festival marks the beginning of the second leg of the 2-month long annual pilgrimage. It was re-opened on Friday evening to the chants of 'sharanam' by devotees. The pujas during the Makaravilakku commenced from 3 AM on Saturday. The Makaravilakku ritual would be held on January 14. Thereafter, the shrine would be closed on January 20, marking the end of the pilgrimage season.

The shrine was re-opened by head priests. Devotees began walking to the shrine from noon. Huge crowds of pilgrims are expected this season as it came after a period of lull due to the pandemic.

Over 30 lakh devotees reached the shrine on a hill during the 41-day-long season. The TDB (Travancore Devaswom Board), which is in charge of the temple administration, said earlier this week that the shrine got Rs 222.98 crore as revenue during the first 39 days of the season.

The first leg began on November 17 and ended on December 27 when 'Mandala puja' was held. Then, the temple was closed for three days.