Thiruvananthapuram: Following a controversial move by the Kerala government to bring an ordinance to amend the Kerala Lok Ayukta Act that'll dilute the powers of Lokayukta, CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has claimed that the ordinance is to prevent the Centre from destabilizing the State.

In a write-up in the party organ, Deshabhimani, Kodiyeri said the Lokayukta Act has a provision where the Centre could use the Governor to destabilize the state government and LDF has decided to bring in the ordinance to protect the state from such political manipulations.

The Lokayukta Act was brought in with a good intention during the period of the Nayanar Government. However, present-day India is different from India during Nayanar's time. The present situation is pathetic as the Centre government has been violating Constitutional mandates and policies.

So, it is possible that it could misuse the provisions in the Act that were brought in with good intentions. The particular provision that takes away the power of the State to agree or disagree with the Lokayuktha recommendation, could very well be a political tool for the Centre to intervene with political ulterior motives and destabilize the state, Kodiyeri said in the write-up.

He said the opposition could register their views when this ordinance is being presented in the House as a bill.

Also read: Kerala government to bring ordinance to amend Kerala Lok Ayukta Act