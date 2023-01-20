Ernakulam: The Ernakulam Law College has suspended a student, who misbehaved with national award-winning actor Aparna Balamurali. The actor herself had expressed her displeasure and concern about the way the male student behaved with her on stage. The law student walked up to the actor on the stage, took her hand to make her stand up, and then tried to put his hands around her shoulders for clicking a selfie.

The video of this incident went viral. In the video, it was evident that the actor was feeling uneasy and was seen pushing away. The youth again tried to hold her hands as if to apologise. Aparna Balamurali refused and stood stern. The Law College Students' Union and college authorities apologised to the actor for the bad behaviour of the youth. Many prominent personalities have come out against the behaviour of the youth, supporting the actor.

"It is not proper to touch a woman without getting her approval," Aparna Balamurali wrote in a comment to a related post by a writer on FB. This incident brought shame to the entire college. Following that the college authorities discussed the issue and sought an explanation from the student. The College Staff Council was not approved of the explanation given and decided to suspend Vishnu, a second-year law student.

It may be recalled that Aparna Balamurali acted in several Tamil and Malayalam movies. She won a national award for her performance in the Tamil movie Soorarai Pottru in 2021. The movie was directed by Sudha Kongara and featured Surya in the lead role.