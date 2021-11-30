Kasargod: While youngsters fumble when quizzed about ministers' names, people were astonished by the astounding memory skills of a two-and-a-half-year-old child. As Bala Parvathy keeps exploring the world with her curious eyes and tender hands, she has already entered the India Book of Records.

Parvathy's parents Harish and Sukanya are enthralled with their child's achievement and alacrity. Even before stepping into the formal education system, Parvathy has started identifying national flags of many countries, capitals, ministers without batting an eyelid with perfection. Meanwhile, it is a perilous task for schoolgoers.

When children of her age are expected to babble or say a few words, Bala Parvathy is quite enthusiastic to sing even 30 songs. Language is not a barrier for children and Parvathy sings Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu songs with ease. The toddler identifies background music and starts singing, spreading cheers among her family members.

Her mother Sukanya said that they noted this special ability in their daughter at the age of one. She started singing the songs, which were played on mobile or television. "She would bring a book to us and would ask us to tell her what all are there in the book from a very young age. That is how we started teaching her many things and all that she recollects when asked," Sukanya said.

Her father, Harish said when Parvathy exhibited extraordinary skills in answering general knowledge questions, they applied for the India Book of Records. The authorities then conducted a test and she was selected. The child prodigy, who is being cajoled by people around her, has turned out to be a star in her own right.

