Thrissur (Kerala): Vikram and Bharat, two Kumki elephants are the final hope for people in Palappilly plantation area of Thrissur district to push the wild elephants back into the forest and stop their repeated attacks.

The two elephants have been brought from the Wayanad district to keep away their wild counterparts that have wreaked havoc on the plantation for some time now. Visuals show the two 'domesticated' elephants chasing away the wild tuskers from Thrissur's Chakkiparamb to Mukkanamkuth.

Kumki elephants, final hope of the people living under the threat of wild elephants

Kumki or Koomkie is a term used in India for trained captive Asian elephants used in operations to trap wild elephants, sometimes to rescue or to provide medical treatment to an injured or trapped wild elephant. Kumkis are used for capturing, calming and herding wild elephants or to lead wild elephants away in conflict situations. The word is derived from Persian kumak which means "aid" and is in wide usage from Bengal to Tamil Nadu by mahouts

Also read: Tamil Nadu refuses to return Srivilliputhur elephant to Assam

The forest department officials are trying to drive the elephants that have entered the residential areas back to the forest through 'Mission Palappilly'. Meanwhile, a large herd of wild elephants has also been found in the areas under the Vellikulangara range. The elephants are camped near the factory in Karikulam. After the mission at Palapilly, the Kumki elephants will be taken to that region as well.