Thiruvananthapuram: In a new initiative to make use of hundreds of buses owned by Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) that are condemned and not in use, the Corporation has decided to give these buses to the education department, to convert them into classrooms.

As a pilot project, two low-floor AC buses have been handed over to the education department for setting up classrooms at Manakkad Government School in Thiruvananthapuram. At present, more than Rs 100 crore worth of buses are lying in different depots of the Corporation. Transport Minister Antony Raju said that if the pilot project at Manakkad Government School became a success, then more buses would be converted into classrooms. Another initiative by the KSRTC, where buses were converted into short-time stay homes in major tourism centres, was a huge success.

The buses with sleeper coaches and toilets were well accepted by the tourists as a cheaper alternative to posh hotels. Only Rs 100 was charged towards a berth. Blankets, bedsheets, and pillows are charged separately. One could also book one whole bus with 16 berths for Rs 1,600. KSRTC, which is struggling under a financial crisis, has been exploring many ways to make use of its non-operative vehicles.

