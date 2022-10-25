Kozhikode (Kerala): Writer and social activist Civic Chandran, who earlier on Tuesday surrendered before the Investigating Officer in Kerala's Vadakarav in lieu of an ongoing sexual harassment case against him, has been arrested. Alongside sexual assault, he has also been charged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes(Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Earlier, during interrogation, Chandran had denied the allegations levelled against him. The Kerala High Court, on October 20, set aside a Sessions Court order granting him bail. The lower court order had observed that the accused was a reformist and against the caste system and it was highly unbelievable that he would touch the body of the victim fully knowing that she belongs to the Scheduled Caste (SC).

Also read: Maharashtra woman's body found wrapped in plastic cover in Kerala's Kochi

The HC, however, noted that the accused and complainant were quite familiar with each other, adding that his knowledge about her being Dalit could be discerned from materials available on record.

Chandran has been accused of sexual harassment in two separate instances, one by a writer belonging to the Dalit community who accused him of such advances in April this year, whereas the second incident saw a young writer allege sexual harassment by Chandran during a book launch exhibition in Kozhikode back in 2020. The HC order, and subsequent charges, come with respect to the second case.