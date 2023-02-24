Kochi (Kerala): As the annual 40-day observation of lent began ahead of the upcoming Easter, a Catholic bishop in Kerala has urged the faithful to observe "digital fast" by shunning the use of mobile phones and keeping themselves away from internet and television programmes during the period.

Lent is the period of 40-50 days before Easter during which Christians abstain from entertainment and non-vegetarian diet. The number of days of the lent varies according to each congregation.

Mar George Madathikandathil, the bishop of Diocese of Kothamangalam here under the Syro Malabar Church, said it is appropriate for youngsters and children of the community to observe a 'digital fasting" during the lent period along with shunning of non-veg. The usage of mobile phones and television can either be abandoned completely or reduced remarkably during the period, he said in a recent video message to the believers under the Diocese.

"it is good if youngsters and children of the community observe 'digital fasting" during the lent period. It is highly blissful to either shun the usage of mobile phones, internet and televisions completely or regulate its usage during this time," Madathikandathil said. He also said changes should be brought to the practices of the lent in accordance with the time. Known as "valiya nomb" in local parlance, the lent began on February 22. (PTI)