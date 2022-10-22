Kasargod (Kerala): A native of Kerala was also among the army personnel, who died in a defence chopper crash in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday. The deceased was identified as KV Aswin (24) from Kizhekamuri in Cheruvathur. The family came across this shocking news after an army official informed them about the death over the phone.

Aswin had been in the service for the last four years. He joined the military as an engineer in the electronic and mechanical department. He returned to work a month ago after a vacation. Aswin's mortal remains will be brought to his native village on Sunday.

Also read: Inquiry ordered on Army chopper crash incident, 4 body found, 1 missing

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) was on regular sorties when it crashed near the Tuting area in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Siang district around 10.40 am on Friday. There were five army personnel on the helicopter. Bodies of four have been found, whereas the search is still on for the fifth body.