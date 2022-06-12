Thiruvananthapuram: The second death in Kerala from scrub typhus occurred in Thiruvananthapuram Medical College and Hospital on Sunday. The victim was identified as Sabitha (38), a resident of Parassala town in the district. She was undergoing treatment for a high fever since June 10, according to hospital authorities.

As per information, the victim was suffering from fever on June 6 and subsequently sought treatment at a private hospital in Neyyattinkara. She was, however, referred to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College after her condition turned critical on June 10, where the case was confirmed to be a case of scrub typhus. This is the second death in the state from bacterial infection. The first one occurred last Thursday after a 15-year-old girl passed away due to the same disease.

"She was brought here on June 10 but died early this morning. As of now, we don't have any similar case," a hospital source said. The health department had intensified preventive measures following the outbreak in Varkala. Yet the re-confirmation of scrub typhus in the district has raised concerns. (With Agency inputs)