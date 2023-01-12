Wayanad: Protests erupted in Kerala's Wayanad district on Sunday after a farmer died of tiger attack. Officials said that the deceased was attacked by a tiger when he was working at his farm in Mananthavadi area of the district earlier in the day.

The deceased identified as Thomas alias Salu (50) suffered serious injuries in the attack by the big cat. He was rushed to the Wayanad Medical College before being shifted to a private hospital in Kalpetta but passed away on Thursday evening due to the grievous nature of injuries.

The incident took place at a village in the Puthussery-Vellaramkunnu area of Makkiyad Forest station in Mananthavady Range. Asked about the steps being taken to prevent another attack by the rogue tiger, the forest officials said that a decision had been taken to cage the wild animal.

Locals subsequently protested before forest officials, alleging not enough security measures were provided by the department in this area to ensure such man-animal altercations do not occur.

Villagers alleged that the big cat had been lurking around the thickly populated village for quite some time, creating panic among the local residents. Locals have been advised to take extreme precaution as well as to ensure the safety of children who attend school in the area, officials stated, informing that the big cat would be captured using the chemical immobilization method, if necessary.