Thiruvananthapuram: The protest against the construction of Adani Port at Vizhinjam by the fisherfolk, led by the Latin diocese, came to an end following discussions with the government. The protesting leaders met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and decided to call off the strike based on assurances provided by the government.

The decision to call off agitations was announced by Vicar General Eugene Pereira, who has been leading the protests. Speaking to the media, however, Pereira clarified that the protest was being called off not because promises by the state administration were satisfactory, but because the agitation had reached a certain stage.

The protesters will take up the issue again if and when deemed necessary, he also said. "The government has agreed to some of the demands. An expert committee would also conduct consultations with the protest committee regarding soil erosion that may occur as part of port development," the leader noted.

The government has agreed to pay the full housing fee for fishermen, who have to be relocated, as part of the port development. It will also bear the rent till the completion of rehabilitation, he added. Protests against the proposed Vizhinjam port have been going on for more than 100 days. A police station was attacked in November this year as agitations turned violent, leading to at least 35 police personnel sustaining injuries. Subsequently, cases were registered against 3,000 persons for the same.