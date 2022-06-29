Thiruvananthapuram: In the upcoming Presidential Election in the country, Kerala would become the only state to cast all its votes for the opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha. Since there are no MLAs or MPs for BJP or its allies, every vote from the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and United Democratic Front (UDF) would go to Yashwant Sinha on July 18 and Draupadi Murmu would get none.

The CPM-led LDF has 99 MLAs and the Congress-led UDF has 41 MLAs. In the Lok Sabha, Congress has 19 MPs from Kerala and one MP from LDF. In Rajya Sabha, LDF has seven MPs and Congress has two. So all the 29 MPs will cast their votes for Yashwant Sinha.

During the 2017 presidential elections, the ruling party candidate Ram Nath Kovind got one vote from Kerala as BJP had Olanchery Rajagopal as its sole member in the Assembly. Kerala BJP leader V Muraleedharan, who is now the minister for State for External Affairs is a Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra. Another Congress leader K C Venugopal has won a Rajya Sabha seat from Rajasthan.

Also read: TRS extends support to Yashwant Sinha in Presidential poll

No other state in India would give its entire votes to the opposition candidate as in every other state, BJP has its MLAs and MPs or support through their allies. Yashwant Sinha is personally meeting both LDF and UDF MLAs separately at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. He will also address the press at the capital after the meeting.