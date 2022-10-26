Malappuram: Kerala police on Wednesday arrested a male teacher, who subjected a minor student to unnatural molestation. The accused (Asainar (42)), a native of Chungathara village in Nilambur Taluk of Kerala's Malappuram district. He is a teacher in a government school in Nilambur.

Police said that the accused had been frequently threatening and sexually harassing the boy at school for the past two years. The incident came to light after the boy informed his parents. The family then filed a complaint with the Nilambur police. The teacher was arrested on the basis of the complaint under the POCSO Act.

