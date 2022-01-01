Thiruvananthapuram: The liquor sales on New Year's eve netted an estimated Rs 82.26 crore for Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BevCo). Officials said this was almost Rs 10 crore more than the sales figures on the corresponding date in last year.

The BevCo outlet at Power House Road in Thiruvananthapuram, which posted the highest single-day sale of Rs 73.54 lakh this year during Christmas, got the highest revenue on New Year's eve as well by selling liquor worth Rs 1.6 crore.

In the second place was the Bevco outlet at Palarivattam in Kochi that sold liquor worth Rs. 81 lakh. Kadavanthra outlet that came in the third spot had a sale of Rs 77.33 lakh.

Bevco outlets in the state had registered a sale of Rs 90 crore on Christmas eve and Rs 73 crore on Christmas day.