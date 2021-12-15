Kozhikode: Government schools in Kerala have once again taken the lead in bringing in gender equity by introducing gender-neutral uniforms for students.

A Government Higher Secondary School at Balussery in Kozhikode has made wearing of pants and shirts mandatory for both boys and girls.

Earlier, a government lower primary school in Valayanchira in Ernakulam had introduced three-fourth shorts for both genders.

The state has revolutionised the concepts of the public education system and are now attracting record admissions. However, the attempts to bring uniformity in uniforms is being met with some opposition.

The gender-neutral uniform concept has already kicked up a row, with some religious and political groups accusing the ruling CPM government of forcing the 'progressive concepts' on school children.

ALSO READ: Kerala school denies admission to child for not filling religion column

However, a large section of the society has welcomed the move, mostly on social media, and demanded gender-neutral uniforms in all schools.

Dr. Bindu, Kerala's higher education minister announced on Tuesday the introduction of gender-neutral uniform for the students of Balussery GHSS. The school, though admits girls-only till Class 10, but admits boys at the higher secondary level. As such, the gender-neutral uniform has been introduced for Classes 11 and 12.

R Indu, the principal of the school said the final decision on the gender-neutral uniform was taken after considering the suggestions from "all" parents and students. Permission has been given for those who opted for a full-sleeve shirt and for those who wanted to wear an overcoat over the shirt, she said.

"The students who want to wear a shawl or a muffler due to religious reasons were given permission to wear them along with the uniform," Indu said.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Students Federation (MSF) gheraoed the school principal, accusing her of "forcing" the students to wear gender-neutral uniform. The protest that went on for about three hours ended after the principal assured the leaders to call a Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) meeting to resolve the matter.