Pathanamthitta: The highly revered Sabarimala temple in Kerala is all set for the 'Makara Jyothi' darshan festival on Saturday under strict security measures. An official associated with the Sabarimala management said that the devotees would only be allowed to Sannidhanam till 12 noon on January 14 and nobody would be allowed from Pamba to Sannidhanam after that.

Devotees would only be allowed on January 15 morning, devaswom board officials said. As per the board officials, all safety and security measures are in place and in accordance with the directions from the Kerala High Court. Police said measures are in place to control the rush at Nilakkal, Pamba, and Sannidhanam during the Makara Jyothi darshan.

Also read: Sabarimala Ayyappa shrine generated Rs 222.98 cr revenue during pilgrimage season

Police have also decided the number of maximum devotees at each point. Health aid facilities are also provided for the benefit of the devotees. As per a board official, a temporary hospital and emergency care would be set up at Pandithavalam to facilitate the devotees. Police have banned cooking and lighting fire in and around Sannidhanam.

Forest officials and police would inspect jungle areas to vacate people who erected temporary shelters. ADM P Vishnuraj said efforts are on for providing a safe and hassle-free pilgrimage season for all devotees. The KSRTC is also operating 1,000 more buses for the benefit of the devotees. The Kerala State Electricity Board officials are also working round the clock to provide lighting to all areas. A huge turnout of devotees is expected to arrive at Sabarimala for Makara Jyothi darshan this year.