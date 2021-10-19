Thiruvananthapuram: The death toll in rain-related calamities in Kerala rose to 33. Seven persons were killed in a landslide at Kokkayar in Idukki and 12 persons in a landslide at Koottikkal in Kottayam. Bodies have been recovered in a joint search operation by members of the Centre and State forces.

Other deaths are reported in various places due to rain-related accidents. Totally, 11 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are deployed in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Eranakulam, Thrissur, and Malappuram. One Army unit is placed at Thiruvananthapuram and one at Kottayam. Two helicopters from Airforce have also been readied at Thiruvananthapuram and at Kochi for emergency help. One team which was earlier deployed at Palakkad has been moved to Eranakulam following the opening up of Idukki and Idamalayar dams.

Amid India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more rains in the state from October 20 to 24, shutters of the Idukki dam was opened at 11 am on Tuesday. Sluices of Idalmalayar and Pamba dams too were opened earlier in the day. Water released from the Idukki dam to the Periyar river will likely reach the Kalady-Aluva area in four to six hours. The water flowing from Idamalayar was estimated to reach the Kalady-Aluva area by 12 pm.

Authorities have raised alarm bells that the water level in the Periyar river will rise by one metre as water gushes down from the dam. People living in low lying areas were told to stay alert. Officials said strategies to disseminate updates on water level rise among people is already in place. Camps have been readied to evacuate people from inundated areas. Police, revenue and local body departments will jointly coordinate the management.

Dr Divya S Iyer, District Collector and District Disaster Management Authority Chairperson ordered the opening of the shutters. "Two shutters of Idamalayar were opened by 50 cm each at 6 am on Tuesday. The speed of water flow will be 100 cubic centimetres per second. Two shutters of Pamba dam, part of Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) limited's Sabarigiri project, have been opened by 30 cm each," she said.

The official said the shutters will be opened in a gradual manner from 25 centimetres to a maximum of 50 cubic centimetres so that the water level downstream does not surge over 10 cm in the Pamba river. The water released in the Pamba river will reach Pamba Triveni after six hours. The Collector urged the people living downstream and low-lying areas to be cautious.

So far, the state has opened 281 relief camps, mainly in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts catering to 10956 people. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said more relief camps would be open if needed and all the basic necessities will be taken care of in these camps.

