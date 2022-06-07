Thiruvananthapuram: In a first, police in Kerala will provide gun safety training to civilians. DGP Kerala, Anil Kanth Tuesday issued an official order in this regard, where police can train civilians in handling firearms. Those who already possess a gun license and those who have applied for one can avail of this facility. The first-timers, who have no experience in handling a gun, will have to pay Rs 5,000 and those with some knowledge about gun handling but need fine-tuning can get training for Rs 1,000.

However, the order clarifies that the selection process would be stringent, and not everyone who applies for training would be selected. Before selection, experts will analyse the applicant's mental and physical health and only those who pass the stringent criteria would be selected for training. The move comes after High Court directed the police to provide training to civilians while hearing a plea saying that many people who are gun license holders do not know how to handle them.