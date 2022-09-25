Kochi: Eagle Eye, an anti-drone mobile vehicle, developed by the Kerala Police’s Drone Forensics Department to catch drones flying in the state without prior authorization from the government or the police, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the cyber security and policing conference, c0c0n 2022, in Kochi recently.

In a first, the anti-drone system operates by identifying and disabling drones that are using unlicensed attack modes. The Eagle Eye can be operated at airports and places frequented by dignitaries. The system was developed indigenously by the Kerala Police at a cost of Rs 80 lakhs.

Also read: ISRO develops microprocessor-controlled smart limbs

With the vehicle having been deployed, Kerala Police officials stated that more such units would be put to use in the near future. The next phase of the vehicle launch will include a net capture system to ensure the minimization of information loss in the captured drone.

“The anti-drone system works by detecting and neutralizing drones operating without permission. Eagle Eye can detect and deactivate drones of any size within a radius of 5km. Drones are GPS- or remote-controlled with radio frequencies and can be intercepted by using RF sensors and radar detection technology,” said Manoj Abraham.