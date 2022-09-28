Thrissur: A professional photographer, Anoop Krishna from Kerala's Thrissur, has won the best photo award in the wedding category in the Indian Photofest 2022, held in Hyderabad, which had a citation, Rs.1 lakh cash award, and Rs.1 lakh worth of photography equipment.

National Geography photo editor Dominique Hilderbrand, a nature photographer from California Swapna Reddy, National Geography photographer Presenjeet Yadav, Vineet Vohra, Manoj Yadav, and Photriya Venky were the members of the jury that decided on the award winners. The Chief Jury Raghu Rai handed over the award to Anoop Krishna.

The Indian Photofest 2022 had more than 4,000 photographers competing from 85 countries. "The contest was in eight segments and I won the best photographer in the wedding segment. I am very happy that I got an opportunity to showcase my work in front of Raghu Rai, considered the father of Indian Photography," Anoop said.

He said he decided to send this picture, which had earlier gone viral on social media, to the contest as he wished to showcase his work in front of world-renowned photographers. "I am happy that a photo from a wedding in a rural village has got international recognition," Anoop added. He said he decided to click the picture when he realized that only the bride was looking at the camera while all others were busy with marriage arrangements.