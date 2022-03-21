Trivandrum: The proposed semi-High Speed Railway project in the state has snowballed into a bigger controversy after opposition parties removed the survey stones laid for the project, leading to clashes between activists and police at many places. While the government is dismissing the widespread agitations as politically motivated, the opposition parties have accused the government of going ahead with a project that the public is protesting against.

The Silverline project conceived and implemented by the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail), a joint venture of the Government of Kerala and Union Ministry of Railways, envisages having a 529.45 km semi-high speed rail line connecting the capital Thiruvananthapuram with Kasaragod district in the northern tip of Kerala. Once realized, this line would enable a passenger from Kasaragod to Tiruvananthapuram in less than 4 hours.

This project, one of the many projects listed in the election manifesto of the present Left Democratic Front (LDF) government, is seen as a pet project of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The CM, seemingly unfazed by the protests happening across the state, has reiterated that his government would implement whatever it had said in its election manifesto.

During a debate in the Assembly on the controversial project, the ruling party has said that the people of Kerala had given them the mandate, understanding well what all the coalition had proposed in its election manifesto.

Also read: Defiant Kerala chief minister says won't bow down to K-Rail opposition

The United Democratic Front (UDF) led by Congress and BJP has alleged corruption as the main motive behind the project. Congress which is spearheading the protests against the project alleges that the project would divide the state into two and alleged that thousands of people would be displaced, apart from having catastrophic environmental damage.

Kerala government had twice announced the market value price for the properties that need to be acquired for the project and claimed that none of the areas under the proposed project route comes under ecologically sensitive or protected areas. The government is pitching this project as a major boost for the tourism sector in the State as it could integrate various tourism centers in Kerala by offering faster and more comfortable travel.

Kerala has a high population-private vehicle ratio, which is comparable with highly developed countries. Kerala at present has 443 cars for 1000 population which is much higher than many developed countries. The government says the roads in Kerala are already chocked with limited scope for widening. Kerala's present railway network, which has many dangerous curves, allows only a maximum speed of 53 kilometers per hour.

CPM, the leading party in LDF, accuses Congress of stalling development projects. CPM State Secretary, Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the protests are politically motivated.

Also read: Police action against SilverLine protesters: UDF boycotts Kerala Assembly

"Similar projects are being operated in 8 other Indian states and Congress has no issue with these projects in any of these states. Here they are misleading people about the project and are pushing them to the protest," Kodiyeri said.

The government had to suspend the laying of survey stones in many areas due to intense resistance. Stone laying is being done under police supervision and in many places, police had to use force to lay the stones.