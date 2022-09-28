Thiruvananthapuram: Starting 2023, students in Kerala might not have to undergo tests to qualify for a learner's license. Needless to say, there is a catch involved - passing class 12 examinations.

The move brought in by the state government will see components of the license manual being introduced inside the existing higher secondary curriculum, as a result of which those who successfully pass their class 12 exams will be awarded the learner's license, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju and Education Minister V Sivankutty informed at an event in Thiruvananthapuram.

There are more procedures to be completed before the book is finally integrated into the syllabus, Sivankutty stated. The book has lessons on road rules, sign boards, road markings, reasons for accidents, legal issues, road safety, and the details one should know before starting out for a driving license.