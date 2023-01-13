Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Tharoor, buoyed by the support he got from the younger generation in the party in Kerala, is all set to test his waters in the highly turbulent Kerala Congress politics. He, on several occasions, has made his intentions clear about getting elevated to a prominent position in the Congress party in Kerala and his recent statements have only underlined his conviction to take his intentions forward.

After his candidature to the post of party president against Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor continues to shake the leadership equations in Kerala Congress. Addressing the media, he said, "His area of action would be Kerala and he will not contest Parliament polls." Tharoor has once again stirred a hornet's nest with his statement.

Many senior leaders launched a veiled attack on Tharoor on his statement on not contesting the general elections. Senior Congress leader and former Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala while speaking at a function said, "Now nobody should be discussing, who will become what after four years and said if anyone has stitched a coat for a position now can remove that now, giving an indirect reference to Tharoor's statements."

"Our immediate agenda is to prepare together for the upcoming general elections and to move forward as one team," Chennithala said. Another senior leader, K Muraleedharan said what needs to be discussed with the party should be discussed inside the party and not in the open. "Our aim is Parliamentary elections. If we do not win, then we may not be in a position to even think about another election. It is the Congress high command that decides the candidates," Muraleedharan said in a veiled criticism against Tharoor's statement that he will not be contesting the next Lok Sabha elections.

KC Venugopal, AICC general secretary, flayed Tharoor for his open remarks. He said if leaders wanted to discuss something they should discuss it inside the party. " Nobody should give a scope for a discussion on what Congress leaders say among themselves." United Democratic Front (UDF) convener MM Hassan also ridiculed the statements of Tharoor, saying that it is the people, who decide the leaders and not the media. He said anyone could aspire to become the Chief Minister of the Prime Minister, but should not walk around saying that.