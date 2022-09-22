Thrissur: In a gruesome incident in Kerala's Thrissur district, a man allegedly set his 75-year-old mother on fire near Punnayurkulam on Tuesday evening for not giving him money to buy liquor. The victim succumbed to burn injuries on Wednesday. According to police, the woman has been identified as Thalekkattil Veettil Sreemati of Chemmanur near Punnayurkulam.

The victim suffered severe injuries in the attack with more than 85 per cent of burns. According to the police, Manoj used to attack his mother frequently, demanding money to buy liquor. However, on Tuesday evening, when she refused to give him money, he set her on fire by dousing her body with kerosene.

Also read: Uttrakhand: Kashipur man kills mother-daughter duo, surrenders to police

The woman was rushed to a private hospital in Kunnamkulam and then shifted to another hospital in Thrissur. When her condition worsened, she was then taken to another hospital in Ernakulam. However, the woman did not respond to the treatment and died on Wednesday. Based on a complaint, the police took Manoj into custody.