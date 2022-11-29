Pathanamthitta: A special POCSO court has sentenced a 45-year-old man in Kerala to 107 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) along with a fine of Rs 4 lakhs for raping his 13-year-old differently-abled daughter, officials said. The Pathanamthitta POCSO court directed the convict to undergo an additional five years of imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine.

The court upheld the prosecution charges and convicted the accused under various sections of the IPC, POCSO Act and Juvenile Justice Act. The fine amount will be awarded to the victim as compensation. The prosecution said that the accused repeatedly sexually assaulted his daughter who was staying with him at Kumbazha in the Pathanamthitta district in 2020.

Also read: Five-year-old girl raped in Madhya Pradesh

The mother of the girl had already abandoned her husband and was living separately. The prosecution said the accused had also inserted an iron drilling rod into the private parts of the girl. The victim had then escaped and stayed at the house of a neighbour. The next day the teachers found the girl crying at the school and enquired about the matter.

It was then the girl spoke out about the sexual assault on her by her father. Childline workers were then informed and a case was booked against the offender.