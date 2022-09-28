Thrissur: A man from the Porkulam area of Kunnamkulam in Kerala's Thrissur district was on Wednesday sentenced to 50 years of rigorous imprisonment by a fast-track court. The accused, identified as Sayooj (23), was accused in February 2018 of raping a minor girl.

Apart from being accused of forcefully entering the victim's house and raping her, he was also learned to have threatened her against revealing the ordeal to anyone. The case, as per information, came to the fore after the minor subsequently attempted suicide, following which her parents lodged a police complaint. Sayooj was arrested after the child welfare committee recorded the statement of the victim.