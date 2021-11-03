Thiruvananthapuram: In the near future, Information Technology professionals wrecked of tight deadlines and workloads could be seen unwinding and chilling in wine parlours in Kerala. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has again given the green signal for wine parlors on Wednesday. Youngsters barely had the option to make merry after a long day at the office. Unlike other IT parks in the country, sans pubs youngsters whined for ways to bust stress. Vijayan's reiteration of his earlier stance on wine parlours will likely add a wide grin on company representatives.

While answering a query during question hour in Kerala, the CM said the company representatives who come to IT park had mentioned about the absence of pubs as a major shortcoming in their reports, so the government decided to open wine parlours. He said the parlours would start when the Covid pandemic effects get over. He added they planned to provide wine parlours in IT Parks long ago but the Covid pandemic delayed the plans.

When the LDF government was in power in the last tenure, the plan for wine parlours was proposed drawing the ire of many including the Opposition. During a television show in 2019, Vijayan had said he would consider opening pubs in the state.

