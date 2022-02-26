Ernakulam (Kerala): Doctors at Lisy hospital in Ernakulam saved the life of an infant with a rare surgery as he was suffering from a chest problem. He was operated upon through a procedure called embolisation. Doctors diagnosed a problem in the child's chest through a lymph angiogram.

The child, born to the Febin-Jesty, the natives of Kannur, was hospitalised after the infant started to have difficulty in breathing. When examined doctors found fluid retention on the right side of the chest and around the heart. They also diagnosed that it was the lymph (chyle) fluid produced in the digestive system that is leaking out into the chest, a very serious condition called chylothorax.

It is a very rare medical condition and doctors say it is extremely difficult to identify the leak site.

Normally, patients, who have undergone an open-chest surgery or have a chest tumour, are susceptible to chylothorax. This condition is very rare among infants.

However, the doctors managed to identify the leak through a lymph angiogram and closed it through embolisation. The infant has completely recovered and has been discharged from the hospital.

The doctors also cut the cake to share their happiness, along with the parents of the infant, while being discharged from the hospital.