Ernakulam (Kerala) : 'Human sacrifice' in Kerala | Ernakulam District Sessions Court remands the three accused to judicial custody till October 26.

The shocking incident of the human sacrifice of two women in Kerala's Pathanamthitta comes out with more gruesome details of torture and murder by the accused in the name of black magic. Police, though not ready to divulge the full details of the inhuman act, have shared enough that could send a shiver down anyone's spine.

Both victims were subjected to extreme cruelty before being beheaded by the accused. The accused had inserted a sharp object into the private parts of the victims, collected the blood, and sprayed it around the house of the couple in Thiruvalla, all for gaining financial prosperity. Police said Shafi, who is a native of Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, has been staying at Kaloor in the city doing menial jobs and small-time trickery. He was also running a small restaurant near MG Road. He started exploring newer ways of making money and created fake profiles on Facebook.

According to the confession statement of the accused, he created a fake Facebook profile in the name of 'Sreedevi' and befriended Bagaval Singh, a resident of Tiruvalla in the Pathanamthitta district, who was very active on social media and was known as a masseur. Bagaval Singh became very friendly with 'Sreedevi'. Shafi under the guise of Sreedevi told Bagaval Singh that there is a great saint by the name of Rasheed in Perumbavoor and he could help Bagaval Singh get richer.