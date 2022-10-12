Kochi (Kerala): The Kerala human sacrifice incident might understate a Hollywood horror thriller even. The chilling details of the two women sacrificed separately in Kerala's Pathanamthitta revealed by the police shows that the accused couple along with their aide in the guise of a sorcerer not only collected blood from the two women and sprayed it around the house of the couple, put sharp weapon in their private parts but chopped off their body parts, cooked and ate it. The couple was indulged into this crudity after they were lured with financial promises by the aide in guise of a sorcerer.

“The details are horrific. The couple under the spell of Mohammed Shafi who posed himself as a sorcerer chopped off the body part of the two women, cooked them and ate it. The couple revealed that they were told to do so by Shafi because that will give them better health and longer life,” police said.

Police has also revealed that the two women before being beheaded were exposed to medieval primitivism where sharp objects were inserted into their private parts to collect blood and then the blood was sprayed all over the house with a superstitious belief that this would bring financial prosperity to the couple.

This horrific incident came to the fore when a couple identified as Bagaval Sing, a native of Tiruvalla, his wife Laila along with an aide Mohammed Shafi were arrested by the police on Tuesday. Investigations revealed that Shafi posed as a magician Rasheed convinced the couple that human sacrifice can only bring financial prosperity to their family.

"Our initial investigation reveals that what happened was a ritualistic human sacrifice. More investigations are needed. There is a chance for one more case related to this. The initial understanding is that the accused had lured these women and cheated them with some offers to take them to Pathanamthitta. There are many layers in this case and we need some more time to get clarity. The investigation is progressing based on the confession statements of the accused," Kochi city police commissioner CH Nagaraju said.

Police also said that Shafi who was the brain behind the entire incident posed as Rasheed and visited Bagaval Singh's house in Thiruvalla. Earning trust of the couple Shafi not only sexually exploited Bagaval Singh's wife but made them believe that if they carry out a human sacrifice they will be able to gain prosperity. The couple agreed to this and Shafi promised to arrange woman.

Initially in June Shafi lured Roslin and took Roslin to Tiruvalla offering money. Shafi confessed that he knew Roslin from before and told her that there was a film shoot going on in Bagaval Singh's house. Shafi – after bringing her to Bagaval’s house tied her to the cot and tortured her. The accused, along with the couple inserted a sharp object in the genitalia of the woman and Shafi directed Bagaval Singh's wife to collect the blood. The breasts of the woman were also chopped off. They then slit the throat of the woman, collected the blood, and sprayed it around the house. The body of Roslin was then cut into pieces and buried in Tiruvalla.

Findign no change in the financial condition the couple again approached Shafi advised another human sacrifice. Following the same pattern, Shafi lured Padmam, a native of Tamil Nadu who was living in Kochi, and sold lottery tickets. He took the woman to Bagaval Singh's house in Tiruvalla and performed the same rituals. Padmam's body was also cut into pieces and buried. Police said the second murder took place on September 27.

Shafi also offered to arrange a woman for sacrifice, if the couple arranged the money for the same. Investigating into the background of Shafi, police came up with some startling details. Shafi, who is a native of Perumbavoor in Ernakulam, has been staying at Kaloor in the city doing menial jobs and small-time trickery. He was also running a small restaurant near MG Road. According to police Shafi – in a bid to earn more money- devised a plan and started making friendship with women through his fake facebook profile and subsequently used these women for his ulterior purpose.

Police started an investigation into the case after Padmam's son filed a missing complaint at the Kadavanthra police. Police traced the last mobile tower location of the woman to Tiruvalla and in the following investigation zeroed in on Shafi. Police had also got CCTV visuals of Shafi going with Padmam, before the women went missing from Kochi.