Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): In the latest Thiruvananthapuram human sacrifice case, the woman who is accused of killing her boyfriend belonging to Parassala here allegedly attempted suicide in police custody on Monday. Greeshma, 22 years, tried to end her life by taking poison in the premises of the police station, sources said.

She was immediately taken to hospital where her condition is stated to be stable. The accused woman was taken into custody on Sunday for killing her boyfriend Sharon Raj after her marriage was fixed with another man by her family. Sources said the girl along with her family hatched a conspiracy and, accordingly, she informally married Sharon Raj. Then she murdered him by giving poison laced juice out of a superstition that whoever she would marry first would die soon.

Sharon Raj complained of failing health and admitted to a hospital where he succumbed on October 25 after a treatment for nearly two weeks. The police found out that this happened after Sharon visited the girl's place at her invitation several times. The hospital authorities, where he died, informed the police suspecting it to be a medico-legal case.

The horrendous crime surfaced at Parassala near Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala. The police sources said that Greeshma living in Ramavarmanchira, Tamil Nadu, close to the Kerala border was in love with Sharon Raj, a resident of Parassala near Thiruvananthapuram close to the Kerala border. Meanwhile, her parents fixed marriage for her with another person. Then, the girl and her family were suspected to have planned the alleged murder plot.

Prior to his death, Sharon Raj visited Greeshma at her place in TN several times. She was suspected to have informally married him at a church as part of the preplanned conspiracy. However, Sharon Raj's family alleged that the cause of his death was drinking tincture and juice given by the young woman at her place. WhatsApp chats between the girl and the young man have also come out to prove this, sources said.

The present case is similar to Kerala's Pathanmthitta human sacrifice in which two women were brutally tortured, murdered and their blood sprayed by the accused at the instance of a voodoo practitioner to bring good luck to a couple who were facing severe financial problems.