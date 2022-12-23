Thrissur: The Kerala High Court has given permission to a 17-year-old girl from Kerala's Thrissur to donate a part of her liver to her ailing father. The High Court has allowed the girl, Devananda's plea seeking exemption in her age to be a donor based on a report submitted by a medical board. The court also congratulated the girl for her compassion and love for her father. While passing the order, High Court Justice VG Arun said, "Parents having such children are fortunate." Devananda could thus become the country's first minor girl to donate an organ to save a life.

"This is the minimum I can do for my father. I do not consider it as a sacrifice," Devananda said. Even her father Pratheesh tried to dissuade her from her decision. But Devananda did not budge. "I am holding on to my life with the confidence my daughter has given me," Pratheesh said. After a detailed examination, the surgery will be conducted. Over the judgement of the Kerala High Court, Health Minister Veena George also hailed her determination.