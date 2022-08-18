Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) : Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has stayed the appointment of Associate Professor in the Department of Malayalam in Kannur University. The Governor had sought a report over alleged irregularity in the appointment of Dr Priya Varghese as an associate professor in the Malayalam department.

Dr Priya is the wife of the Chief Minister's private secretary and former MP KK Ragesh. “As long as I am chancellor, there is no question that favouritism and nepotism will be allowed in matter of appointments,” he said on August 17. A complaint was given by Save University campaign stating that UGC rules were flouted during her appointment.